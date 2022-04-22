Earth Day: Oil vs. ESG ETFs

It's Earth Day. And, on a day dedicate to our planet, it's only fair to evaluate oil and gas ETFs with ESG funds, seeing which group has the upper hand.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) are two of the most prominent energy funds available to market participants. XLE is the largest broad energy ETF with $37.83B assets under management. ICLN on the other hand leads the clean energy market with $6.55B under its belt.

The XLE can be taken as representative of traditional oil plays, while the ICLN can act as champion for alternative energy options. See below a side-by-side comparison of the two funds, by evaluating their performances, fund flow data and expenses:

Performance: On the short end, XLE and oil are the definite favorites as XLE is +63.8% over a one-year period in comparison to ICLN, which is -16.18% over the same time period.

However, this is skewed somewhat by the last several months, when oil prices spiked in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Crude has also seen upward pressure as the global economy reopens after COVID. As a result, most of the 12-months gains in the XLE have taken place since mid-December.

With a wider lens, the green energy fund ICLN has outperformed. The ETF has returned investors 94.85% over three years compared to XLE’s 19.7% return.

Stocks in ICLN saw heavy investment during the pandemic, as innovation and growth names came into prominence. Meanwhile, the COVID shutdowns tamped down the price of oil, contributing to XLE's underperformance during that period.

See a breakdown of nine different performance periods of XLE and ICLN.

Fund Flows:

While XLE has stolen the show when it comes to recent performances, it loses out when it comes to investor capital. Over the past three months, XLE has seen $1.34B exit the door, highlighting the fact that investors are taking some profits off the table. At the same time ICLN, the much smaller fund has taken in $159.14M in net new money over the same three months.

Expenses: While a factor for some, XLE comes in cheaper with a 0.10% expense ratio compared to ICLN's 0.42%. While ICLN is higher than XLE, it should be noted that it's still moderately lower than many other funds on the market.

Conclusion: It's easy to say oil and gas ETFs are the favorites at the moment if an investor has previously layered in positions. But from scratch today, some may say purchasing oil and gas ETFs is buying the top, others would say there is still room to run as geopolitical tensions heat up with Russia and Ukraine. Investors will have to evaluate what they feel is the best option for them.

XLE and ICLN may be the largest ETFs in their respected market but there are many other funds from both sides that are worth analyzing in greater detail.

Oil & Gas ETFs: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH), and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

Green Energy ETFs: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN), Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), and the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD).

In related news, Russia and Norway see oil production weaken.