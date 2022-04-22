Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) +6.9% pre-market Friday after easily beating expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues, as prices for the company's steel rose even as spot prices for steel dropped in the quarter.

Q1 net income skyrocketed to $801M, or $1.50/share, from $41M, or $0.07/share, in the year-earlier quarter; adjusted EBITDA nearly tripled to $1.45B from $513M a year ago.

Spot prices for hot rolled coil averaged ~$1,200/ton during Q1, down from more than $1,700/ton in Q4 2021, but Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) average selling price edged higher to $1,446/ton from $1,423/ton in Q4.

"Despite the decline in spot prices for steel from Q4 to Q1 and its lagged impact on our results, we were able to continue to deliver strong profitability," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said, adding that the company expects to set another free cash flow record in 2022.

Wall Street is forecasting ~$2.9B in free cash flow for the current year, after Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) generated $2.1B FCF in 2021.

Cliffs (CLF) raises its full-year average selling price estimate by $220/ton to $1,445/ton, driven by higher than expected prices on renewals of fixed-price contracts resetting April 1, higher expected spreads between hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel, and a higher futures curve that currently implies an average hot-rolled coil price of $1,300/ton for 2022.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) shares have gained 35% YTD and 73% during the past year.