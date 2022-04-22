Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:MEDXF) said its German partner medac resubmitted a new drug application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Treosulfan, in combination with chemotherapy fludarabine, as a preparative regimen for patients with certain types of cancer undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT).

The FDA had rejected the drug in 2021 noting that it could approve the NDA in its present form but recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses pertaining to the main and secondary goals of the completed phase 3 study.

Medexus (OTCQX:MEDXF) said in an April 22 press release that the resubmission includes additional clinical data and statistical analysis related to the the phase 3 study and update of an integrated summary of safety, which the FDA had requested in the Complete Response Letter to Medac.

"We are very hopeful for a favorable FDA decision and believe that, if approved, Treosulfan will become the new standard of care for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome undergoing allo-HSCT in North America," commented Medexus’s General Manager Michael Adelman.

"We and our partners at medac look forward to an FDA decision within six months from resubmission. An FDA approval would then pave the way for a commercial launch of Treosulfan in the United States within Medexus’s fiscal year 2023," said Medexus' CEO Ken d’Entremont.