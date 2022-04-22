Teladoc Health and Northwell Health collaborate for improving system wide virtual care

Apr. 22, 2022 9:37 AM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Healthcare professionals discussing in hospital

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) announced its agreement with Northwell Health, NY's largest healthcare provider, to deliver connected virtual care and expand care delivery to patients both inside and outside the four walls of the health system.
  • The new enterprise strategy will leverage Teladoc Health's collaboration with Microsoft, improving clinical teamwork and communication among Northwell clinicians.
  • Teladoc Health’s virtual care platform will enable Northwell Health patients to access the broadest spectrum of clinical services.
  • Northwell Health's decision to collaborate with Teladoc Health was influenced by the innovation enabling hyper-personalized care and the organization’s growing relationship with Microsoft.
