Arcimoto is on watch after key vehicle distinction in Maryland
Apr. 22, 2022 9:44 AM ET Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) By: Clark Schultz
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) announced that drivers of Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicles in Maryland will no longer need to have a motorcycle endorsement under new legislation signed by the governor.
- The bill brings Maryland in line with other states that do not require a motorcycle license or helmet to operate an autocycle such as those built by Arcimoto.
- Of note, the Clean Cars Act of 2022 renews and expands Maryland's electric-vehicle excise tax credits for zero-emission vehicles, including adding a benefit for three-wheeled motorcycles or autocycles, which will be eligible for up to $2,000, or the maximum excise tax paid, whichever is lower.
- Those excise tax credits will begin on July 1, 2023, and run through June 30, 2027. The credit is limited to one vehicle per individual and 10 vehicles per business entity.
- Arcimoto (FUV) CEO Mark Frohnmayer: "Making zero-emission transportation more affordable and accessible for all is critical to increasing EV adoption and fighting global warming, and we applaud Delegate Fraser-Hidalgo and the State of Maryland for tackling these issues head on in the Clean Cars Act of 2022."