Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) and Brookfield are said to have expressed interest together in a potential bid for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), according to CNBC's David Faber. Kohl's ticked higher on the news.

It's unclear if the Simon (SPG) has made a bid, Faber added.

The news come after Kohl's on Thursday disclosed that its adviser Goldman Sachs has engaged with over 25 parties as part of the company's evaluation of strategic alternatives. Kohl's is engaged in a proxy battle with activist Macellum, which is trying to take board control.

Macellum received a bit of a setback in its efforts on Thursday when T. Rowe Price Associates said it planned to back all of the Kohl's Corporation (KSS) nominees for the board. Macellum has accused Kohl's of not doing enough to improve its business and pushed the company to put itself up for sale.

Last week Kohl's (KSS) CEO Michelle Gass said in a recorded video for employees that Kohl's advisor Goldman has "now engaged with over 25 parties and we’ve now moved onto the next phase where we’ve asked selected bidders to further refine their offers and to secure financing," according to a regulatory filing.

Other bidders reportedly bidding for Kohl's (KSS) include Hudson's Bay, Sycamore Partners, Acacia Research (ACTG) and Starboard Value and Franchise Group (FRG).

Recall that Simon Property (SPG) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) purchased JC Penney in 2020.