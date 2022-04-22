II-VI signs renewable energy contracts to power nine U.S. sites

Apr. 22, 2022
  • II‐VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) on Friday signed renewable energy contracts to power nine of its U.S. sites.
  • The new agreements represent 20 million kWh of renewable electricity per year, IIVI said.
  • The manufacturing company makes products such as optoelectronic devices, laser systems, devices for optical communications, among others.
  • Friday's announcement comes after IIVI in January signed a renewable energy contract for its site in Wuxi, China. In October last year, the company said that it would power all its facilities in Europe with 100% renewable electricity sources.
  • IIVI stock -0.4% to $62.69 in morning trade.
