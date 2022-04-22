Acme United Corporation (NYSE:ACU) profits took a hit in the first quarter, per the company’s Friday morning earnings report.

Earnings per share ticked in at $0.22, a steep drop from $0.52 per share in the year prior. First quarter net sales also waned slightly to $43.3 million as compared to $43.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

“Despite strong orders, revenues in the first quarter were reduced due primarily to supply chain disruptions,” Walter C. Johnsen said. “Direct import sales in which certain large, mass market customers take delivery from ports in China were affected by factory shutdowns and major port closures in China, as COVID-19 spread rapidly after the end of Chinese New Year in late February.”

He added that ports were persistently congested on the east coast as well, pressuring margins for the Connecticut-based supplier of safety equipment. Gross margins fell just over 1% year over year, to 34.5% from 35.8%.

To be sure, Johnsen was confident that many backorders would be delivered in the second quarter while encouraging optimism that China’s economy could soon emerge from its zero-COVID shutdown.

“We expect to ship many of the delayed orders in the second quarter, and our new incoming order rate is strong for both first aid and medical products and for school and office products,” he said. “Container prices seem to have stabilized, and some of the ports in China as well as our factories there are staffed and operating again.”

Johnsen concluded that while the current environment remains challenging, there is reason for confidence in a recovery.

Shares fell about 2.3% shortly after Friday’s open.

