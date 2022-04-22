Investor group to challenge Glencore's climate efforts - Reuters

Glencore company sign at the headquarters in Zug, Switzerland

Marlon Trottmann/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The world's biggest climate action investor group will back a shareholder challenge to Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) efforts to scale back coal production at the company's annual general meeting on April 28, Reuters reports.

Climate Action 100+ will report to members - who manage $68T in assets - its concern that Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) emissions targets and coal production are not consistent with the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming at 1.5-degrees Celsius, according to Reuters.

The company's long-term climate plan is aligned with the Paris target but its short- and medium-term plans are not, CA100+ reportedly said.

Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) first climate action plan, published in December 2020, won support from 94% of shareholders at the 2021 annual general meeting.

A recent report from the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility alleges Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) is understating methane emissions from some of its Australian coal mines.

