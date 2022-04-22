Ironwood Pharmaceuticals initiated at overweight at Piper on cash flow from Linzess
Apr. 22, 2022 11:20 AM ETIronwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)ABBVBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler has initiated Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) at overweight citing the success of the company's irritable bowel syndrome drug Linzess (linaclotide).
- The firm has a $16 price target (~36% upside based on Thursday's close).
- Analyst David Amsellem said that Linzess has three things going for it: market leadership, stable commercial dynamics, and exclusivity through March 2029.
- He added that shares have a limited downside risk as Linzess is now a more than $1B franchise in the U.S. Ironwood (IRWD) markets the drug with AbbVie (ABBV).
- Amsellem noted that Ironwood (IRWD) is projecting Linzess U.S. sales growth this year in the low-single digits.
