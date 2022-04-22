Fintech firm Stripe (STRIP) has introduced a new cryptocurrency payout feature allowing companies to pay their users with digital assets, according to a blog post Friday.

The crypto payout feature, which was built on Stripe Connect, will initially be accessible to a select group of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) creators, meaning those users will receive their earnings from Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows in crypto, the blog post read.

Stripe (STRIP) will initially support payouts in stablecoin USDC (USDC-USD), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, the company said. And the payouts will take place over the Polygon (MATIC-USD) network given its low transaction fees and speed. Additional crypto-based rails and payout currencies will be supported over time, the company added.

The fintech firm is joining a raft of payment giants like Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and PayPal (PYPL) to further progress in the decentralized space. Stripe's (STRIP) move comes after it formed a team dedicated to building web3 payment solutions.

"While the 'store of value' aspects of cryptocurrencies typically receive the most attention, we view the prospect of 'open-access global financial rails' as being at least equally compelling," Stripe said.

In March, Crypto exchange FTX shifted to Stripe to build onboarding and identification flow for users.