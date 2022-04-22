Amazon to acquire India-based startup, GlowRoad to foray into social commerce
Apr. 22, 2022 10:01 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) who has invested $6.5B in its India operations is now on the lookout for exploring social commerce in India through the acquisition of social commerce startup GlowRoad in an all-cash deal, TechCrunch reported as cited by sources familiar to the matter indicated.
- While a company spokesperson confirmed the acquisition, saying the move will help the company make inroads with its commitment to digitizing the nation's 10M businesses by 2025.
- "Amazon continues to explore new ways to digitize India and delight customers, micro- entrepreneurs and sellers and bringing 4-year old startup, GlowRoad onboard is a key step in this direction," the company added.
- GlowRoad sells products to customers at wholesale prices and helps them resell it on Facebook and WhatsApp; it also provides them with logistics network and the ability to collect cash.
- Early April, GlowRoad said it will expand to some markets in the Southeast Asia region.
- GlowRoad is committed to creating more ‘homepreneurs’ and bringing many unique and unbranded suppliers to the platform.
- Financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.