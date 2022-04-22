JinkoSolar's subsidiary Jiangxi Jinko reports prelim net income
Apr. 22, 2022 10:17 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) sees prelim net income, for three months ended Mar.31, 2022, attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko to range between RMB 380M to RMB 420M, increasing by from RMB 138.9M to RMB 178.9M sequentially and by from 57.63% to 74.22% Y/Y.
- Net income attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko excluding extraordinary gains and losses is estimated to be in the range from RMB 280M to RMB 320M, increasing by from RMB 202.5M to RMB 242.5M sequentially and by from 261.46% to 313.09% Y/Y.
- JinkoSolar currently owns ~58.62% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.