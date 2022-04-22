Takeda says patients treated with Livtencity show reductions in hospitalization in new analysis

  • Takeda <TAK> on Friday said a new analysis of its drug, Livtencity, to treat Post-Transplant Cytomegalovirus (CMV) showed reductions in hospitalizations and Length of hospital stay compared to those treated with conventional antiviral therapies.
  • CMV is a common type of viral infection occurring in patients after organ transplant and can result in loss of transplanted organ as well as death.
  • Data showed Livtencity treatment group had a 34.8% reduction compared to the conventional therapy group and the length of hospital stay during the treatment phase was 13.27 days per person per year in Livtencity-treated patients compared to 28.73 for those conventionally treated.
  • The companies drug was approved by the U.S. FDA last year.
  • TAK presented these data at the 2022 Tandem Meetings and European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.
