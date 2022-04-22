EMA panel recommends extending indication for AstraZeneca's diabetes treatment Bydureon
Apr. 22, 2022 10:18 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The European Union drug regulator's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended extending the indication for AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) diabetes injection Bydureon, highlights from the CHMP's April 19-22 meeting showed on Friday.
- Bydureon, which is administered through injection, is used together with other diabetes medicines including long-acting insulin to treat adults with type 2 diabetes whose blood sugar levels are not adequately controlled with the other medicines.
- Bydureon contains the active substance exenatide, an incretin mimetic which acts by increasing the amount of insulin released by the pancreas in response to food, helping to control blood sugar levels.
- The European Commission granted a marketing authorization for Bydureon on June 17, 2011.
