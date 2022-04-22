PayPal, Square may be challenged by Amazon's Buy with Prime
Apr. 22, 2022 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Amazon's (AMZN) move to roll out a "Buy with Prime" button on third-party websites is likely to directly compete with PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) for smaller merchants, said Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele.
- "To give members the broadest possible selection, low prices, and a convenient shopping experience, Amazon (AMZN) has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure that helps small and medium-sized merchants offer Prime shopping benefits on Amazon.com, empowering them to reach new customers and grow their businesses," the e-commerce giant said in a statement on Thursday.
- While not mentioned in the Oppenheimer note, it's unclear what the effect could be for Block's (SQ) Square ecosystem for small and mid-sized merchants.
- Consumers who click on the "Buy with Prime" button will go through Amazon Pay and will leverage its fulfillment network to deliver orders, Amazon (AMZN) said.
- Still, Oppenheimer's Gabriele notes that "adoption likely could take years, and many retailers that don't use Amazon's (AMZN) platform today may not want to give a competitor the opportunity to handle the payment mechanism."
