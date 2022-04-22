Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) +2% in early trading Friday, nearing a record high and extending Thursday's nearly 3% gain that followed its stronger than forecast Q1 results and management's expectations for continued rising demand despite global supply chain problems.

Citi upgraded shares to Buy from Hold with an $82 price target, raised from $70, saying Dow's (DOW) strong Q1 in an environment of rapid inflation is an indicator of continued strength for commodity chemicals, which are helped by inflation and high energy prices.

The chemical maker overcame inflation challenges with strong pricing in the quarter, up 28%, according to Citi, whose analysis shows that Dow (DOW) has outperformed the S&P 500 in periods of rising interest rates.

Several firms raised their stock price targets for Dow (DOW), including RBC, which maintained its Market Perform rating but cut its PT to $62 from $70, saying margin contraction is likely heading into Q2 and H2 due to a normalizing supply chain and a moderation in feedstock costs.

Fermium Research hikes its PT to $80 from $77 with a Buy rating, praising Dow's "aggressiveness" in returning cash to shareholders with the $200M increase in buybacks during Q1 vs. Q4, with potential for another $700M in buybacks during Q2.

Earlier this month, Dow (DOW) announced a $0.70/share dividend and a $3B stock buyback program.