Amryt stock rises 10% as EMA panel backs approval of Filsuvez to treat skin disorder in EU
Apr. 22, 2022 10:38 AM ETAmryt Pharma plc (AMYT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Amryt Pharma's (NASDAQ:AMYT) gel Filsuvez to treat a group of rare skin disorders called epidermolysis bullosa (EB).
- EB cause the skin to become fragile and any friction to the skin could cause painful blisters.
- The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Filsuvez is to treat partial thickness wounds associated with dystrophic and junctional EB in patients 6 months and older.
- The CHMP said Filsuvez will be available as a gel for cutaneous use.
- AMYT +10.21% to $8.53