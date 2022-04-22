Amryt stock rises 10% as EMA panel backs approval of Filsuvez to treat skin disorder in EU

Apr. 22, 2022

Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Amryt Pharma's (NASDAQ:AMYT) gel Filsuvez to treat a group of rare skin disorders called epidermolysis bullosa (EB).
  • EB cause the skin to become fragile and any friction to the skin could cause painful blisters.
  • The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Filsuvez is to treat partial thickness wounds associated with dystrophic and junctional EB in patients 6 months and older.
  • The CHMP said Filsuvez will be available as a gel for cutaneous use.
  • AMYT +10.21% to $8.53
