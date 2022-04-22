Ukraine's central bank blocks crypto buys in local currency amid martial law

Apr. 22, 2022

  • The National Bank of Ukraine on Friday has banned payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) using the nation's local currency amid martial law, which was enforced since Russia's invasion, according to a release.
  • Ukrainians can now only purchase cryptos with foreign currency, with a purchase limit of 100K hryvnia ($3.4K) per month, the central bank said.
  • Crypto purchases, or "quasi cash transactions" in the NBU's view, include replenishment of electronic wallets, brokerage or forex accounts and payment of traveler's checks.
  • The move comes in an effort to "prevent unproductive outflow of capital from the country" and to "help improve the foreign exchange market, which is a necessary prerequisite for further easing of restrictions, as well as reducing pressure on Ukraine's international reserves," the NBU said.
  • In the beginning of March, Ukraine started accepting Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) for crypto donations.
