Optimistic commentary on a recovery in travel and return to profitability from both United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is continuing to carry each stock higher toward the close of earnings week.

While management in each company indicated the overall airline industry is at an inflection point in emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the latter commentary on profitability looks pivotal in pushing each stock higher. Indeed, Wall Street analysts have zeroed in on this metric in multiple approving analyses on the two air carriers released on Friday.

“We continue to see UAL as very well positioned to benefit from the industry ‘sweet spot’,” Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker wrote in a note raising his estimates. “[Management] believes that UAL is best positioned amongst peers due to the easier comp on International and Corporate, which is undoubtedly true against the [low-cost-carriers] and[ultra low-cost carrier] airlines at least.”

He added that while capacity cuts could cause investors to advise caution, the rising tide and capacity constraints will “drive significant upside to the stock price vs. current levels.”

Still, Shanker’s preference for some of United’s peers legacy network footprint prevented the promotion of a full-throated BUY rating. He assigned an Equal-Weight rating and a $67 price target to shares, representing a significant premium to Friday’s share price.

American is also enjoying a strong finish to its earnings week after receiving an upgrade of its own. J.P. Morgan Jamie Baker stepped away from his previously bearish tenor, taking his rating from Sell to Neutral and raising his price target to $26.

Read more on Baker’s rationale for the upgrade.