EMA panel recommends extending indication for Merck's cancer therapy Keytruda

Apr. 22, 2022 10:42 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The European Union (EU) drug regulator's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended extending the indication for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) cancer therapy Keytruda, highlights from the CHMP's April 19-22 meeting showed on Friday.
  • Keytruda got a marketing authorization valid throughout the EU on July 17, 2015.
  • It is used to treat several types of cancer including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, urothelial cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, among others.
  • MRK stock -1.3% to $85.10 in morning trade.
