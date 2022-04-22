EMA panel recommends extending indication for Merck's cancer therapy Keytruda
Apr. 22, 2022 10:42 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The European Union (EU) drug regulator's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended extending the indication for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) cancer therapy Keytruda, highlights from the CHMP's April 19-22 meeting showed on Friday.
- Keytruda got a marketing authorization valid throughout the EU on July 17, 2015.
- It is used to treat several types of cancer including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, urothelial cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, among others.
- MRK stock -1.3% to $85.10 in morning trade.