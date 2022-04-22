Boston Globe highlighted several cases where patients who took the Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 pill Paxlovid reported a rebound of symptoms despite testing negative for the virus after the initial infection.

“We had three cases in the house with the same pattern,” John Donoghue, a 71-year-old emeritus physics professor in Amherst, said.

After catching COVID-19 last month, he, his wife, and her 95-year-old mother all received the FDA-authorized antiviral. Then they felt better and tested negative for the virus, only to see their symptoms return and test positive again.

“The symptoms the second time were milder,” Donoghue noted, adding “In some ways, we feel that Paxlovid did its job. It took away the extreme symptoms of the first round and reduced them very quickly in all three cases.”

Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the division of infectious disease at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, has heard similar issues from patients.

“At the very least, people who take Paxlovid and clinically recover should not ignore their symptoms if they come back,” he said. He points out that the issue has not been addressed in clinical trials or treatment guidelines for the therapy.

“They should think this is a recurrence of COVID, and then [test] themselves again,” Sax remarked, arguing that it makes “intuitive sense” to prescribe a second round of the therapy if symptoms recur following the first course.

In its documents submitted to the FDA seeking regulatory nod for Paxlovid, Pfizer (PFE) noted several cases where trial subjects were found to have a rebound in SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels around Day 10 or Day 14.”

However, the company said that “currently there are no clear signals” to determine that the virus had developed resistance to components of the drug, which consists of the protease inhibitor nirmatrelvir and older antiviral ritonavir.

Dr. Michael Charness, chief of staff at the VA Boston Healthcare System, agrees. He recently studied a patient who experienced a similar rebound of symptoms after taking Paxlovid. Dr. Charness ruled out that the virus has developed resistance to the drug, and the patient has been infected with other respiratory viruses or other variants of COVID.

“It’s literally that the Paxlovid is the cat, it suppresses the virus, and then when the cat’s gone, the mice come out to play,” Dr. Charness said.

In addition, he concluded that some patients might require a longer course of therapy to develop a stronger immune defense. The study is currently undergoing peer review.

Pfizer (PFE) expects to generate about $22 billion in revenue from Paxlovid in 2022, the company said early this year.