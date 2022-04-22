Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) gave South African gold mine workers a higher wage offer on Friday, Reuters reports, a month and a half into a strike at its gold operations in the country.

Sibanye's (SBSW) latest offer includes annual increases of 850 rand per month during 2022-24, including a 50 rand increase in living out allowance, for entry level employees, while maintaining its offer for a 5% annual pay raise for miners, artisans and officials.

The miner previously offered entry-level workers an annual increase of 800 rand per month, including a 100 rand per month increase in living out allowance.

