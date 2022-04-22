The German government will reduce its 2022 growth forecast to 2.2% from its previous expectation of 3.6% growth, Reuters reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine now eight weeks old, concerns over energy supplies could tamp down growth expectations even more, a source told the news agency. The German government is scheduled to issue its updated economic forecasts on Wednesday

Germany's central bank, though, warned on Friday that Germany's real GDP could fall by just under 2% Y/Y in the short term, assuming an embargo of energy imports from Russia. That's as much as 5% lower than expected in the March projection issued by the European Central Bank.

The Bundesbank estimated that Germany's inflation rate could exceed ECB's projections by 1.5 percentage points in 2022 and by 2 pp in 2023, due to the expected significant rise in energy prices. "The risks for inflation are, on the whole, tilted to the upside, since price increases at downstream production stages or wage increases could potentially be stronger," the bank said.

Due to the complexity of the problem, "all results are fraught with considerable uncertainty," the central bank experts added.

On Thursday, reports indicated that Russian oil production fell by 1mb/d in early April with impacts set to accelerate.