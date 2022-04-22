EMA panel recommends extending indication for Roche's cancer therapy Tecentriq
Apr. 22, 2022 11:03 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The European Union (EU) drug regulator's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended extending the indication for Swiss drugmaker Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) cancer therapy Tecentriq, highlights from the CHMP's April 19-22 meeting showed on Friday.
- Tecentriq, developed by Roche unit Genentech, got a marketing authorization valid throughout the EU on Sept. 21, 2017.
- It is used to treat urothelial cancer (cancer of the bladder and urinary system), lung cancer, a type of breast cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma, a cancer that starts in the liver.