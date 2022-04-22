EMA panel recommends extending indication for Gilead's cancer therapy Yescarta
Apr. 22, 2022 11:21 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The European Union (EU) drug regulator's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended extending the indication for Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta, highlights from the CHMP's April 19-22 meeting showed on Friday.
- Yescarta, developed by Gilead unit Kite, got a marketing authorization valid throughout the EU on Aug. 23, 2018.
- It is indicated in the EU for treating two types of blood cancer - diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma.
- GILD stock -1.2% to $62.99 in morning trade.