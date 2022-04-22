Philips issues voluntary recall notification for a group of ventilators
Apr. 22, 2022 11:28 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Dutch healthcare equipment maker, Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) announced on Friday that its subsidiary Philips Respironics has issued a recall notification for the U.S. and a field safety notice for the rest of the world regarding its V60/V60 Plus and V680 ventilators.
- The company has made the decision after finding issues with the electrical circuit of the ventilators that controls the power supply to the ventilator and alarm. Philips (PHG) has recognized a provision to reflect the recall notification/field safety notice.
- In the U.S., the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified the recall notification as a Class 1 recall, meaning the use of the defective product can potentially lead to serious adverse health issues or death.
- There is a possibility that the affected ventilators could lead to so-called silent shutdown cutting respiratory assistance to the patients, Philips (PHG) said, adding that it expects to issue regular updates on its plans to address the defect. First such update is expected before June 30.
The latest recall comes at a time the company is reeling from its recent recall of certain sleep and respiratory care products.