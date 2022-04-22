Gentex rallies on Q1 estimates beat, provides FY2022 outlook
Apr. 22, 2022 11:29 AM ETGNTXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Gentex (GNTX +4.9%) stock trades higher on Q1 revenue estimates beat by $35.9M and EPS beat by $0.06.
- Global light vehicle production decreased ~5% Y/Y and additionally, light vehicle production in the Co.'s primary markets of North America, Europe and Japan/Korea, declined by 11% Q/Q.
- Automotive net sales were $458M, compared with $475.6M Y/Y, with Auto-dimming mirror unit shipments decreasing by 7% Y/Y.
- Gross margin declined 360 bps to 34.3%, impacted by raw material cost increases, elevated freight expenses, labor cost increases in response to a tight labor market, lower than expected sales levels, and ongoing customer order volatility.
- During Q1 2022, the Co. repurchased 2.44M shares of its common stock at an average price of $29/share for a total of $71.3M.
- “Despite the lower than planned sales levels in Q1, the industry backdrop and the under-production of light vehicles over the last year should create the opportunity for an improving sales environment as we move throughout the rest of 2022,” said President and CEO, Steve Downing.
- Outlook: The Co. expects calendar year 2023 revenue growth of ~15% - 20% above the 2022 revenue guidance of $1.87 - $2.02 billion vs. consensus of $1.92B.
