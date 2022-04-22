Albertsons falls after reported 15m share block trade, sale speculation dampened
Apr. 22, 2022 11:33 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) dropped 5% after reports of that a 15m block of shares of the supermarket chain were said to be offered via JPMorgan earlier.
- The block trade was being offered for $32.50/share, according to reports from Bloomberg and CNBC. It wasn't known which investor was selling the block.
- CNBC's David Faber earlier speculated that the block trade may indicate that Albertson's announced sale process may not be going anywhere. ACI announced in late February that the supermarket chain was reviewing potential strategic alternatives.
- "The point is that anyone who owns that, probably knows the company quite well, and certainly doesn't seem to think that they are going to get a premium based on some sort of takeover," Faber said earlier. There's a "lot of doubt that there's every going to be a takeover for Albertsons anytime soon."
