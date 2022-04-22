Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD) and a slew of other major cryptocurrencies are dropping Friday afternoon as stock market investors price in a more aggressive path for Fed rate hikes.

The world's largest digital coin by market cap is dipping nearly 6% intraday to $39.7K, erasing all of this past week's gains. Ethereum (ETH-USD), the most popular altcoin in the crypto ecosystem, is also off around 4% to $2.96K. By comparison, all three major U.S. stock market indices are changing hands in negative territory, with the Dow Jones (DJI) -1.3%, S&P 500 (SP500) -1.1% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.7%.

Note that the tech-heavy Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is off a whopping 17.3% YTD as investors tune out of growthy risk assets and turn to safer yielding ones. "As bitcoin's returns have become increasingly correlated to equity returns (tech), investors' concerns over bitcoin performance in the medium term have surged," SA contributor Rothko Research wrote in a Twitter post.

Selling pressure across a broad range of risk assets come on the heels of more hawkish comments from Fed boss Jerome Powell, who recently said that faster removal of monetary policy accommodation is appropriate, citing a possible 50 basis-point hike at the upcoming May meeting.

Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) underperformance comes as retail interest remains depressed from mid-2021 levels, according to Google Trends. "But many new cryptocurrencies known as altcoins have appeared since, which, according to users, can be more attractive as investments," KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu told CoinDesk via Telegram.

Also, “retail investors are more interested in exploring these other innovations the blockchain ecosystem now offers, which explains the declining search trends irrespective of the price differentials between now and the past two years,” EVODeFi Executive Director Egor Volotkovich explained to CoinDesk.

Earlier, Ukraine's central bank banned crypto purchases in local currency.