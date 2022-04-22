Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) disappointing Q1 production results and full-year guidance cuts will cast a shadow over its near-term investment case, RBC Capital said Friday in downgrading shares to Sector Perform from Outperform.

The miner's strong operational run appears to have ground to a halt, and Q1 operational challenges "were of an order of magnitude large enough to drive guidance downgrades combined with higher cost expectations," RBC analyst Tyler Broda said.

"Anglo may end up regaining a relative preference later this year as peers start to face their own inflationary downgrades, but for now we think investors are likely to take a more neutral stance on Anglo American," Broda believes.

In a more optimistic view, Citi analyst Ephrem Ravi said Anglo's (OTCQX:AAUKF) update is neutral to earnings because better than expected realized prices for platinum group metals, iron ore and metallurgical coal likely will more than offset production weakness.

Anglo fell as much as 9% on Thursday after lowering production estimates and raising its full-year cost guidance by 9%.