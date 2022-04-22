Establishment Labs surges 13% following breast implant data

Silicone breast implant

  • Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) is up 13% in Friday morning trading after the company after the closing bell Thursday released data on patient compliance and complications for the company's Motiva breast implants.
  • Patient compliance in the primary augmentation cohort of the trial at two years was 94.9%. Results also showed that complications such as breast pain, infections, or implant rupture was extremely rare. Only 7.5% of subjects experienced any complication, which also included those unrelated to the implant.
  • Establishment Labs (ESTA) received an investigational device exemption from the FDA in 2018 for the Motiva implant.
