Establishment Labs surges 13% following breast implant data
Apr. 22, 2022 11:44 AM ETEstablishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) is up 13% in Friday morning trading after the company after the closing bell Thursday released data on patient compliance and complications for the company's Motiva breast implants.
- Patient compliance in the primary augmentation cohort of the trial at two years was 94.9%. Results also showed that complications such as breast pain, infections, or implant rupture was extremely rare. Only 7.5% of subjects experienced any complication, which also included those unrelated to the implant.
- Establishment Labs (ESTA) received an investigational device exemption from the FDA in 2018 for the Motiva implant.
