SeaStar Medical to go public via SPAC deal for enterprise value of ~$85M
Apr. 22, 2022 11:47 AM ETLMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (LMAO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- SeaStar Medical has agreed to go public in the U.S. via a merger with special purpose acquisition company LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) in a deal for an enterprise value of about $85M for SeaStar.
- Denver, Colo.-based SeaStar is a privately held medical technology company that is developing solutions to help reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs.
- The transaction was unanimously approved by both SeaStar and LMAO's boards, and the combined entity will be known as SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, the companies said in a statement on Friday.
- LMAO stock +0.3% at $10.16 in morning trade.