EMA panel recommends extending indication for Organon's fertility treatment Elonva

Apr. 22, 2022 11:48 AM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN), MRKBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Upset black couple holding negative pregnancy test

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • The European Union drug regulator's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended extending the indication for Organon's (NYSE:OGN) fertility treatment, Elonva.
  • The drug regulator said Elonva is indicated for the treatment of adolescent males, that are 14 years and older, with hypogonadotropic hypogonadism, in combination with human Chorionic Gonadotropin.
  • Elonva was approved as a hormonal medicine used in women who are undergoing fertility treatment to stimulate the development of more than one mature egg at a time in the ovaries. It is used together with a gonadotrophin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist.
  • The drug was approved by the European Commission in January 2010.
