Friday's market is broadly lower, but Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is among the very worst decliners in the S&P 500, down 6% - its biggest intraday drop in two years - after a mixed first-quarter earnings report that included a cutback to its full-year revenue expectations.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share of $1.35 were essentially flat, and in line with consensus forecasts - but that's notable as it's the first time since 2019 without a clear beat of profit expectations. And revenue ticked up just over 2% to $33.6 billion.

Drawing more interest than the in-line results was Verizon's forecast, which featured reduced expectations for revenue and profitability against what looked like loss of market share and pressures from inflation.

Verizon now sees service and other revenue flat for the year vs. prior expectations for 1%-1.5% growth, and reduced expectations for wireless service revenue growth, EBITDA and EPS to the low end of their previous range.

Business wireless numbers were ahead of forecast, Evercore's Vijay Jayant notes - but that covered up some declines on the consumer side, and Verizon lost 36,000 phone customers overall, while running a more heavily promotional environment. (In AT&T's results yesterday, it reported strong customer gains and CEO John Stankey noted the company wasn't selling on promotional pricing.)

Consumer wireline results also fell short of Jayant's forecasts, both on the FiOS and fixed wireless sides where growth lagged, though DSL losses moderated. Evercore has a $56 price target, now implying 8% upside after Friday's drop.

“Operating trends reflect a tale of two segments: Consumer was weak; business was very strong,” New Street Research says in reaction, adding that unless the company can speak to turning around trends in the second quarter, it faces some market disappointment. The firm is Neutral with a $52 price target.

On its earnings call, the company estimated the potential impact of rising interest rates was $150 million-$200 million per year.

Inflation at a multi-decade high "wasn't baked in to our planning assumptions," Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis tells Bloomberg. And again, AT&T's Stankey yesterday said wage spending may have to rise by at least $1 billion due to labor inflation, and while he avoided specific commentary about passing on price increases, he acknowledged "Every business in the United States is going to be dealing with the cost of inputs. And I don't see the wireless industry being immune from that nor any other industry being immune from that."