Hot Stocks: KMB climbs on quarterly report; HRI falls; MPW downgrade; Trump's DWAC rallies

Corporate financial figures remained the key driver during Friday's midday action. Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) got a boost from a better-than-expected earnings report. On the other side of the spectrum, Herc Holdings (HRI) lost ground as a result of a disappointing profit total.

Elsewhere in the market, the SPAC bringing Donald Trump's media company public saw buying interest. Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) rose on news it has integrated with Rumble's infrastructure.

Meanwhile, an analyst's downgrade put pressure on Medical Properties Trust (MPW).

Gainers

Kimberly Clark (KMB) jumped 9% in intraday action, fueled by a better-than-expected earnings report. The results included 8% revenue growth, with the top-line figure expanding to $5.1B. The company posted organic sales growth of 10%.

The consumer products maker also raised its forecast for 2022. KMB said it now predicts organic sales growth of 4%-6% for the year, compared to its prior outlook of 3%-4%.

In other news, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the SPAC slated to bring Donald Trump's media company public, posted a midday rally of 9%. This came as the former president's Truth Social social networking platform has migrated to Rumble's cloud infrastructure.

Decliners

Earnings news weighed on shares of Herc Holdings (HRI). The equipment rental supplier missed expectations with its quarterly profit, even though its revenue climbed 25% from last year and beat projections.

Weighed down by the news, the stock dropped 9% in intraday action.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) was another midday decliner, carried lower by a cautious analyst note. Jefferies downgraded the REIT, which focuses on investing in healthcare facilities, to Hold from Buy.

In cutting the rating, analyst Jonathan Petersen pointed to lower net acquisition volumes and a rising interest rate environment. MPW retreated 6% on the news.

