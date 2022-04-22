The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it reached a proposed settlement with Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act and other environmental regulations.

The EPA said the agreement would require Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) to pay a $1.5M civil penalty and implement more than $1.7M in compliance measures to prevent the release of ozone-depleting refrigerants.

"This settlement will help protect our climate by ensuring that these chemicals [refigerants] are managed properly at 40 recycling facilities across the country," the EPA said.

Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) has just posted record highs in terms of revenues and profits, and has made significant efforts to pay down its debt, Anthony Mcneila writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.