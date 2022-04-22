Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot OK’d in EU as a booster after other vaccines
Apr. 22, 2022 12:05 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXMRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- An expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the use of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for those who received other COVID-19 vaccines.
- The decision by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) coincided with several other drug recommendations issued by the panel on Friday for approval by the European Union (EU) at its April 2022 meeting.
- According to the latest data from the EMA, 625 million doses of the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Europe in comparison to 155 million doses of the rival mRNA-based vaccine from Moderna (MRNA).
- The Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 shot, branded as Comirnaty, is allowed for use in the U.S. as a booster after the administration of any other type of vaccine.
Read: The data analytics firm Airfinity recently trimmed its 2022 projection for non-Chinese Covid-19 vaccines to 6 billion doses, down from its earlier estimate of 9 billion doses.