Activision Blizzard Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2022 1:31 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (-13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATVI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
- In mid-April, an activist shareholder group (SOC Investment) is urging Activision Blizzard shareholders for voting against a $69B acquisition by Microsoft at its upcoming stockholder meeting on Apr.28.
- SOC adds that Microsoft's deal fails to value Activision and its future earnings potential.
