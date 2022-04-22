Schumer promises to introduce marijuana legalization bill before August recess
Apr. 22, 2022 5:41 PM ETCuraleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF), CRLBF, TCNNF, GTBIFCCHWF, MMNFF, ACRHF, AYRWF, VRNOF, JUSHFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Speaking at the National Cannabis Policy Summit Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) made a promise to introduce his marijuana legalization bill prior to the August recess.
- "This bill will be comprehensive, and I promise we will introduce this important legislation before the August recess," he said, Marijuana Moment reported.
- Schumer's bill, the Cannabis Administration & Opportunity Act, would remove marijuana as a controlled substance, place its regulation with other agencies, and also provide criminal justice reforms.
- Schumer also promised during his speech to continue working on the bill. The senator and the bill's supporters have their work cut out to gain additional votes in order for it to have a chance of passing the Senate.
- Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
- The N.Y. senator initially wanted the bill introduced in April, but has run into a lack of support for the legislation's passage which likely explains the delay.