Otis Worldwide Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2022 12:33 PM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.45B (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OTIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.