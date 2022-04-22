Lennox Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2022 12:34 PM ETLennox International Inc. (LII)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lennox (NYSE:LII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (-8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $977.6M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LII has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.