The U.K. is said to be probing WindAcre's rapid stake increase in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to see if it complies with new takeover regulations in the country. WindAcre earlier this week disclosed it increased its ownership to 27.3%.

Officials at the U.K.'s Investment Security Unit are looking into whether the stake should have been declared in the country, according to a Bloomberg report earlier, which cited people familiar. A new regulation in the U.K. requires investors to declare if they control more than 25% in sensitive sectors.

A spokesperson for the U.K.'s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy told Bloomberg that completing an acquisition without approval could void the transaction and may make the acquirer subject to civil or criminal fines. WindAcre didn't immediately respond to Bloomberg request for comment.

WindAcre has said it planned to take steps to block the $28/share sale of the TV measurement company to Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

Dealreporter last week also reported that Nielsen's takeover is said to be supported by several top shareholders.