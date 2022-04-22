Bank of Hawaii Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2022 12:34 PM ETBank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (-20.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $169.3M (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BOH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.