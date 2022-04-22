Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts and NBCUniversal chief Jeff Shell received pay hikes for 2021, according to the company's proxy filing ahead of its annual meeting.

Roberts' total compensation rose 4% to just under $34 million. That included a small cut in base salary (to $3.25 million from $3.44 million), but boosts to stock awards (to $13.5 million) and to non-equity incentive compensation (to $8.63 million).

Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh saw his pay rise to $27.4 million from $25.3 million, with a similar cutback in base salary (to $2.3 million) and increase in stock awards and non-incentive comp.

NBCU CEO Jeff Shell saw a more substantial increase: up 31% to $21.6 million, thanks largely to sharp increases in stock awards and non-equity incentive comp.

Among other named executives, Comcast Cable CEO David Watson's pay rose 15% to $22.7 million, and Sky CEO Dana Strong received total pay of just under $16 million.

Comcast stock declined 4% during calendar 2021, to $52.40. On Friday it was 2% lower to $46, meaning that in 2022 it's down 12%.

Comcast's annual meeting is set for June 1 at 9 a.m. ET. As is typical, the company is recommending votes for its slate of directors, to ratify its auditors, to approve the advisory vote on executive compensation, and to defeat shareholder proposals.