Comcast executives see pay increases in 2021; CEO Roberts makes $34 million

Apr. 22, 2022 12:35 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments

A View Of The Comcast Center

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts and NBCUniversal chief Jeff Shell received pay hikes for 2021, according to the company's proxy filing ahead of its annual meeting.

Roberts' total compensation rose 4% to just under $34 million. That included a small cut in base salary (to $3.25 million from $3.44 million), but boosts to stock awards (to $13.5 million) and to non-equity incentive compensation (to $8.63 million).

Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh saw his pay rise to $27.4 million from $25.3 million, with a similar cutback in base salary (to $2.3 million) and increase in stock awards and non-incentive comp.

NBCU CEO Jeff Shell saw a more substantial increase: up 31% to $21.6 million, thanks largely to sharp increases in stock awards and non-equity incentive comp.

Among other named executives, Comcast Cable CEO David Watson's pay rose 15% to $22.7 million, and Sky CEO Dana Strong received total pay of just under $16 million.

Comcast stock declined 4% during calendar 2021, to $52.40. On Friday it was 2% lower to $46, meaning that in 2022 it's down 12%.

Comcast's annual meeting is set for June 1 at 9 a.m. ET. As is typical, the company is recommending votes for its slate of directors, to ratify its auditors, to approve the advisory vote on executive compensation, and to defeat shareholder proposals.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.