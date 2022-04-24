O-I Glass Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.