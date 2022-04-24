Potlatch Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETPotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $382.28M (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.