Packaging Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETPackaging Corporation of America (PKG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Packaging (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.52 (+42.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PKG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.