Nucor (NYSE:NUE) surrenders Thursday's 3.7% gain and then some, backsliding more than 6% on Friday as investors take profits with the stock rising to all-time highs following a stellar Q1 earnings report.

In its earnings conference call on Thursday, Nucor (NUE) executives stressed that steel mill utilization is expected to rise in Q2 compared to Q1, when the company took some operations down for maintenance, even though it will not issue Q2 guidance until later in the quarter.

Nucor (NUE) predicted Q2 profits will exceed last year's Q4 record high based on resurgent demand for steel and rising prices following a lull in the market at the start of the year.

"You're going to see a very quick recovery," CEO Leon Topalian said, according to The Wall Street Journal. "Sheet steel pricing is going to move into the order book of Nucor or to the bottom line of Nucor in weeks instead of months."

Nucor's (NUE) "pristine balance sheet, the strongest in the steel sector, allows it to return excess free cash flow to shareholders," Michael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.