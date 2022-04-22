Hexcel Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2022 12:45 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Hexcel (HXL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+280.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $372.46M (+20.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HXL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.